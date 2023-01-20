HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one person was arrested after allegedly hitting an officer after a supposed shoplifting incident.

HPD said that at 4:47 p.m. an officer attempted to detain an alleged shoplifter at the Parkway Place Mall at 2801 S. Memorial Parkway.

The department said that while the officer was attempting to take the person into custody, the suspect hit the officer causing minor injuries.

HPD said other officers arrived on the scene to assist and the person was ultimately taken into custody.