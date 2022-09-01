HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As of September 1st, 2022 Alabamians are able to request an application for a cannabis business license from the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC).

Applications will go out on October 24 and will be accepted between October 31st and December 30th, 2022. So, a long road lies ahead when it comes to when medical marijuana will actually be available in the state.

As we get closer to business applications being available, News 19 wanted to see how the Huntsville community feels about medical marijuana.

“I think it’ll be great,” said Willie Cliff, a Huntsville resident we caught up with while he was taking a stroll through Big Spring Park.

Cliff said, “I’m not a marijuana user, but with all these pain pills and stuff people get strung out on, I think medical marijuana would benefit a lot of people.”

He wasn’t alone with that thought. Several others shared that they think of medical marijuana as a natural pain reliever.

“Whatever can help you when you are sick, you know is better than taking hardcore drugs,” said Jeannie Gallagher.

She continued, “I think if you are sickly you should be able to get it, it shouldn’t be illegal.” Gallagher laughed as she added, “Whatever helps people, it’s tough getting old, you know.”

Fellow Huntsville resident Tommy Friend said he also supports medical marijuana when it is in a “controlled environment.”

“As long as it’s in a controlled environment I think it’s fine, like a pharmaceutical or a dispensary” he said.

Friend added that medical marijuana helped a friend of his when they were dealing with cancer.

“I had a friend in California that was diagnosed with some kind of cancer, and their doctor prescribed medical marijuana,” he said. “So I believe we have some uses here in Alabama because I believe cancer is everywhere.”

Gallagher agreed with that sentiment.

“I read a lot and people that have cancer do well with it,” she said.

While Friend, Gallagher, and Cliff were all in support of medical marijuana, some shared they would like to see regulations in place, for people who have business licenses, those who prescribe it, and those who use it.

“You would have to be, I would say, not faking it,” Gallagher said of people who will be allowed to use medical marijuana.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has a list of qualifying conditions and a list of requirements for caregivers and patients.

News 19 also spoke with several other people who didn’t want to go on camera, but supported the idea of medical marijuana. None of the people we encountered during our time downtown opposed medical marijuana.

However, we’d love to hear from people of all viewpoints. Feel free to send us a news tip.