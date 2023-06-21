HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Across Huntsville on Wednesday, dozens of local and professional musicians have performed, with some still to perform if you are in need of some last-minute evening plans!

For Make Music Day, unlike typical festivals, anyone can play music or host performances. Participation is encouraged from anyone and everyone, and all performances are free and open to the public.

The goal of Make Music Day Huntsville is to provide “an equal platform for musicians of all skill levels, interests and walks of life and to inspire the next generation of music makers,” according to Make Music Huntsville’s website.

“From our hospital halls to downtown Huntsville, our community will be filled with incredible talent and music on June 21,” Eugene Johnson, the Make Music Day program manager, said. “This is an inspiring event that showcases the healing power of music. We hope you will join the fun and support Music Therapy through this year’s Make Music Day.”

While performers have come and gone all day, there are still plenty of performances left at several locations for anyone looking to attend this evening, so don’t worry if you missed the morning performances.

Whether it be a home location in a hosts’ yard or porch or a larger venue like Stovehouse or Lowe Mill A&E, this day is all about supporting and embracing anyone who loves music.

“This gets to the heart of our efforts to make our city’s music environment as dynamic and diverse as possible because it’s something everyone can participate in, no matter whether you’re a professional or just play tambourine around the house for fun with your kids,” said Huntsville Music Officer Matt Mandrella. “Make Music Day is about inclusivity, which is key to building a successful music ecosystem. No matter what kind of music you make, there’s a stage for you.”

Make Music Day, which began in 2007, is presented by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. It is held on the summer solstice, the longest day of the year. Other participating Alabama cities include Decatur, Florence, Gadsden, Gulf Shores and Montgomery.

To find any of the performance locations for this evening, visit the Make Music Huntsville website here.