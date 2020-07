HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – (WHNT) – The Missile Defense Agency awarded Boeing a 150 million dollar contract for new booster rockets for the Ground-based Mid-course Defense system.

The civilian part of GMD is managed out of Boeing in Huntsville.

It’s purpose is to protect the country from Inter-continental missile attacks.

The contract will support 4 additional boost vehicles, which are used to maintain fleet and flight test programs.