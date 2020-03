Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - A pedestrian was killed in a wreck on Memorial Parkway access road near Redstone Federal Credit Union.

HEMSI emergency crews arrived at the scene but the person died at the scene.

Huntsville police closed the southbound lanes of Memorial Parkway from Drake Avenue to Joe Davis Stadium.

HPD is working a traffic crash northbound on the main Parkway just north of Joe Davis Stadium. Both north and southbound lanes will be closed in the beginning stage of this investigation. The access roads will be open. @S_Dilsizian @stevenWAAY31 is on scene. pic.twitter.com/uXoeDn8O8r — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) March 24, 2020

Our crews at the scene are working to get more information.