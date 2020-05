Pedestrian killed in motorcycle wreck in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Friday was a beautiful day to literally shake off the quarantine blues as Summer Street Jam performers tried to bring a sense of normalcy while also respecting social distancing guidelines.

"This reopening is part of a process. We are in the first step of that process. If we continue to follow the process, ultimately I think we will be where we want to be," said Chad Emerson, the CEO of Downtown Huntsville Inc.