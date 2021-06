The deadly wreck happened just before 11 a.m. on Mastin Lake Road, west of Memorial Parkway.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A deadly wreck closed down traffic on Mastin Lake Road Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. on Mastin Lake, west of Memorial Parkway.

Huntsville Police confirmed a pedestrian was killed.

Mastin Lake was closed from Blue Spring Road to Venona Avenue.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver, who remained at the wreck.

The road was re-opened just before noon.