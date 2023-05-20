HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says one person is injured and a portion of University Drive is shut down after a wreck involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

HPD said all eastbound lanes of University Drive at Jordan Lane are shut down due to the wreck The department said the pedestrian received life-threatening injuries during the incident.

HPD said the wreck occurred at around 8:55 p.m. Saturday night.

The department said no further information is available at this time.