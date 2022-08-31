MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, the incident happened on Highway 231, in front of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road, around 9:30 p.m.

Webster says one man was taken to Huntsville Trauma Services following the incident and is now said to be in critical condition.

Huntsville Police said the officer was on his way to work and was in his patrol car Tuesday night when the accident occurred.

News 19 has reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for details on the investigation.

This is a developing story.