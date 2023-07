MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on US Highway 231, according to Don Webster with HEMSI.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at about 8: 53 p.m. on US 231 near Steger Road in the Meridianville area. Troopers are still on the scene investigating.

At this time, the crash has caused all northbound lanes of US 231 to be blocked in that area.

This is a developing story.