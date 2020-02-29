Pedestrian dead after wreck on Governors Drive Friday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pedestrian has died following an accident late Friday night.

Huntsville Police told WHNT News 19 a pedestrian was attempting to cross the street when they were hit by a car.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said crews were called to the scene near Governors Drive and Monroe Street at 10:13 p.m.

HEMSI took the pedestrian to Huntsville Hospital, initially in critical condition.

HPD confirmed the pedestrian has since died.

HPD said no criminal charges are expected and officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.