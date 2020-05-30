Peaceful rally over death of George Floyd held in downtown Huntsville

Huntsville, AL George Floyd rally

Huntsville, AL George Floyd rally

Huntsville, AL George Floyd rally

Huntsville, AL George Floyd rally

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Demonstrators marched in downtown Huntsville Saturday afternoon during a peaceful rally in honor of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody after a Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck.

Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were later fired. Derek Chauvin, the former officer that was identified as the officer in the video pinning down Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Chants of “I can’t breathe” and “black lives matter” were heard as several dozen walked. Many carried signs while wearing face masks.

Huntsville police were on scene to ensure everyone’s safety while demonstrators exercised their First Amendment rights.