Peaceful demonstration in Big Spring Park honors George Floyd

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Multiple protests over the death of George Floyd have taken place across the Tennessee Valley this weekend. Demonstrators in Huntsville gathered Sunday night to honor his life in a creative way.

Event organizers said they wanted to take a different approach to protesting because grief is subjective. Families had the chance to share how they felt with chalk and temporary paint in Big Spring Park.

Organizer Chandra Crutcher said, “If I had a message for the family of George Floyd it would be we are you. We hurt for you. We cry for you. We pray for you. We’ll fight for you.”

She added the fight for justice will continue and said she hopes everyone remembers to continue using their voices to help the unheard.

Crutcher encouraged people to acknowledge their privilege and use it to make the country a better place.