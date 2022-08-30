HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Barbecue, beer and bull riding are coming to Bridge Street Town Centre this fall in the form of PBR Lockhart Smokehouse.

The 8,121-square-foot country western style restaurant will serve Texas-famous Lockhart Smokehouse barbecue with reimagined versions of classic southern sides. The building even features an outdoor patio

The new restaurant has started its hiring process, looking to fill over 60 positions. Everything from managers to barbecue cooks to servers. They are even looking for people to operate a mechanical bull.

Anyone interested in the part-time and full-time positions can apply for those jobs here.

The Huntsville location will be Lockhart Smokehouse’s first outside of Texas.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Central Texas barbecue to Huntsville this fall,” said Jill Bergus, owner of Lockhart Smokehouse. “We are seeking positive, high-energy individuals with a passion for barbecue.”

Lockhart’s is known for their classic smoked meat which is slow-smoked over Texas post oak. PBR is famous for providing guests with a country western experience and entertainment.

“PBR Lockhart Smokehouse will bring a new and exciting combination of incredible food and entertainment to the Huntsville community,” said Scott Steenrod, chief operating officer of Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. “We are so excited to continue our partnership with Professional Bull Riders and the Bergus family with their legendary Lockhart Smokehouse concept to bring this new collaboration to life.”

The building is located near Bridge Street’s Belk, Connors Steak and Seafood and parking lot E.