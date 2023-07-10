HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Hiking the trails atop Monte Sano is just one of those things every “peak” Huntsvillian knows, but a new Land Trust project aims to make that an easier task for everyone.

Land Trust officials say the Tollgate Greenway will also make the uphill trek safer for bicyclists and vehicle traffic on the western slope of the mountain, which has been a growing concern for both parties over the years.

(Courtesy: Land Trust of North Alabama)

(Courtesy: Land Trust of North Alabama)

(Courtesy: Land Trust of North Alabama)

The 10 to 12-foot asphalt trail would be one of the first multi-use greenways on the Rocket City’s most notable mountain, with a connection to the old and abandoned Bankhead Parkway, offering better and safer access to the top of Monte Sano.

Not only will the paved greenway make it safer for pedestrians and bikers, but would also provide a way for anyone with limited mobility the access needed to enjoy nature.

Outlined plan for the Tollgate Greenway (Courtesy: Land Trust of North Alabama)

The City of Huntsville has already pledged $500,000 towards the project, but the Land Trust still needs to raise another $500,000 to make it a reality.

If you would like to donate or check out the maps and renderings of the Tollgate Greenway, you can find all those details here.