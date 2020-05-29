Pathway to Success helps local ladies reach goals, find careers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The AUM Foundation helps female high school seniors find out which career path they want to take.

This year, they have to kick things off virtually, and Thursday began the fifth year of the Pathway to Success with an orientation and goal setting class.

It’s the first of 10 enrichment classes the students will attend to get the tools and skills they need to succeed in college and even in the career they choose.

Health Sciences and Engineering are two popular career choices.

30 girls from Madison, Decatur, and Huntsville are in the class this year. When they graduate from the Pathway to Success program, they’ll receive a laptop for college and up to $2,000 in scholarship money.

They’ll also have the skills they need to succeed.