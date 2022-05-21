(WHNT) — Officials say drivers should expect delays next week as parts of U.S. 72 get patched next week.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), crews will be patching U.S. 72 East between Maysville Road and Moores Mill Road, weather permitting.

Patchwork will begin in the westbound acceleration lane from Moores Mill Road to 72 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The following day, Thursday, May 26, crews will patch the eastbound roadway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ALDOT officials say drivers should expect delays and lane closures during this time.