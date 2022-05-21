HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Parts of the Memorial Parkway Access Road in Huntsville will close Monday for utility work.

According to the City of Huntsville, Huntsville Utilities will close all lanes of the northbound Memorial Parkway Access Road between Lakewood Drive and Mastin Lake Road for water line installation.

Officials say the closure will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 23, and last until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

All local traffic will have access from the north via Lakewood Drive during the closure, the city said. For more details, contact Huntsville Utilities at 256-535-1200.