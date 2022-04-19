MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A part of Capshaw Road in Madison County will close next week as crews work on a new electric substation.

Huntsville Utilities say the road will close between Wall Triana Highway and Balch Road from April 26 to April 28. The closure will happen between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each of the listed days.

The closure will allow crews to install utility poles and distribution circuits at the substation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during work hours and find alternate routes if possible. If you must travel through this area during work hours, use extreme caution and prepare for delays.