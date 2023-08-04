HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The HEMSI says one person is dead after a vehicle vs pedestrian wreck on University Drive.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He said the incident occurred around 8:18 p.m.

The Huntsville Police Department said the wreck involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Around 8:27 p.m. Friday, HPD said that all eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes of University Drive from Shogun to Jordan Lane have been shut down due to a motor vehicle wreck.

A department spokesperson said that one person sustained life-threatening injuries as a part of the wreck.

HPD said officers are on the scene and drivers should use alternate routes at this time.