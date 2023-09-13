HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — If you’re planning on traveling down Slaughter Road on Thursday, you may want to try a different route or expect some delays.

Starting at 8 a.m., Huntsville Utilities (HU) Natural Gas Operations will close northbound Slaughter Road between Castle Drive and Yancy Road for work connected to a drainage ditch improvement project.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible. If you do have to drive through the area, HU asked those to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.

If you’re unable to take an alternate route, HU says to be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

The closure is expected to last until 3 p.m., according to the utilities company.