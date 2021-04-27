No one injured in structural collapse at VBC Propst Arena

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There was a structural collapse at Propst Arena in Von Braun Civic Center just before a Huntsville Havoc hockey game.





Structural collapse at Propst Arena (Photo-Collin Landry)

HEMSI emergency crews were already at the venue getting ready for the game. VBC officials confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

There is construction work being done nearby, but there is no clear reason as to why the structure collapsed.

The Huntsville Havoc delayed the game until 7:35 p.m.

News 19 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

A section of Probst Arena has collapsed. Working to get more information @whnt pic.twitter.com/4lQTnnlxYV — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) April 27, 2021

Tonight's game has been delayed.



Warmups will begin at 7:00 pm and puck drop will be at 7:35 pm. pic.twitter.com/FMOlXG8L5o — Huntsville Havoc (@HuntsvilleHavoc) April 27, 2021

Witnesses heard a “bang”. And then ran towards Probst to check for injuries. As if this moment, it appears no injuries. Waiting for confirmation. Witnesses next to the collapse didn’t see anyone under the area that fell. — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) April 27, 2021

Confirmed: no injuries as a result of the Bud Light Cafe floor collapse. @whnt there is work going on nearby. Unclear if there’s a connection. That IS being looked into as a potential cause. pic.twitter.com/IRp6mloTnz — Ethan Fitzgerald (@EthanWHNT) April 27, 2021