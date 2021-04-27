No one injured in structural collapse at VBC Propst Arena

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There was a structural collapse at Propst Arena in Von Braun Civic Center just before a Huntsville Havoc hockey game.

HEMSI emergency crews were already at the venue getting ready for the game. VBC officials confirmed there were no injuries in the incident.

There is construction work being done nearby, but there is no clear reason as to why the structure collapsed.

The Huntsville Havoc delayed the game until 7:35 p.m.

News 19 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

