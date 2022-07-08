HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Portions of Old Highway 431 will close next week for sanitary sewer improvements.

According to Huntsville Utilities, all lanes of Old Highway 431 will close from The Meadows Boulevard SE to the intersection of U.S. 431 on Tuesday, July 12. It will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During this time, utility crews will be upgrading the area’s sewer system.

Huntsville Utilities said drivers should avoid the area during the closure to avoid congestion. There will be traffic control measures and signage in place in the work area.

For more information, contact Project Engineer Chase Marshall here.