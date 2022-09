GURLEY, Ala. (WHNT) – Several customers in Gurley were in the dark Sunday morning.

Huntsville Utilities said an outage at 9:40 a.m. knocked out power to 900 customers. The area affected included Sharps Cove Road south to US-72 and Brownsboro Road east to the Jackson County Line.

Crews were dispatched to restore power as quickly and safely as possible, which was completed by 10:45 a.m. HU said equipment failure caused the outage.