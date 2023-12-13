HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a part of Clinton Avenue is closed due to a burst water main.

HPD said it has closed the east and westbound lanes of Clinton in front of Campus 805 around 4:22 p.m. Wednesday due to the water main.

The department asked that residents use alternate routes at this time while crews work to fix the issue.

Huntsville Utilities Water Operations is working to complete repairs to the water main. In order to make these repairs, HU says it has to shut off water on Clinton Avenue from Governors Drive to Memorial Parkway.

The utility company said it has no estimated completion time for the repairs, but that crews are working to fix the damage as quickly as possible.

HPD said an update will be sent out when the road is reopened.