HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville mall is providing a chance to have a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience this weekend.

On Sunday, April 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Parkway Place Mall will host “Bunny Cares”, an event for “children of all ages with special needs.” The event will offer a traditional photo experience with the Easter Bunny, but in a quiet, calmer environment before the mall opens to other guests.

In a statement, the mall’s general manager Molly Bell said, “We hope Bunny Cares will bring smiles and spring magic for many families who may not have the opportunity to visit the Easter Bunny otherwise.”

Those participating in “Bunny Cares” will be given numbers upon arrival and will be able to enjoy sensory stations until it’s time to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. Everyone is asked to enter the mall in the lower level, center court entrance under the parking deck.

Families must RSVP for the event ahead of time. Click here for reservations. Only one ticket per group is required.