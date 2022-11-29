A Back-to-School bash will be held this weekend at the Parkway Place Mall with something for all ages to enjoy.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville’s only indoor mall will celebrate a huge milestone this weekend — 20 years in business.

Parkway Place Mall will host a 20th anniversary celebration on Saturday, December 3.

“We have loved being a part of the Huntsville community for the past 20+ years and are looking forward to continuing to be a place for our community to gather, make memories, and show off their style for years to come!” read a statement from the shopping center.

The mall is expected to announce new retailers coming in 2023 and unveil a new mural created by local artist, Jessie Andrews.

The celebration will begin at 12 p.m. with fun events for the whole family, including:

12-12:30 p.m.: A professional magic show with Lance Johnson

Meet-and-greet with mural artist Jessie Andrews 1-3 p.m.: Free face painting and balloon art

1-4 p.m.: Live music from Lowery Riethmaier

1-3 p.m.: Freeze modeling with models from the PAMA Agency

12-4 p.m.: Free cookie cake and a live decorating session at Great American Cookie

1-3 p.m.: Storytime and photos with the Christmas Grouch and Little Who

The event will also feature a 2002 throwback photo challenge for $25 gift cards.

Parkway Place Mall was founded on October 16, 2002 and is located at 2801 Memorial Parkway South in Huntsville. Since being built, the mall has housed more than 100 stores from big box retailers to local shops.

Learn more about Parkway Place Mall and its upcoming 20 year celebration