Paralympic tryouts showcased in the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Athletes and fans from around the U.S. are going to be in the Rocket City Saturday and Sunday to watch Paralympic cycling tryouts at Cummings Research Park.

The city hopes the exposure Huntsville gets from the paralympic cycling event this weekend will have ripple effects economically as cyclists compete to be able to be part of the Paralympics in Tokyo this summer.

“Huntsville’s been given the opportunity to showcase our city,” said Brian Walker, Huntsville Landscape Management’s manager. “It’s up to us as the Chamber of Commerce and the city of Huntsville departments to shine and help welcome them and make their event a success here.”

The Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce hopes Cummings Research Park is going to be loaded with spectators this weekend.

“There’s plenty of room,” said Claire Aiello with the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “The public is welcome. This is a free event. We ask that you not use Explorer Boulevard after 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. That is the main ring around Cummings Research Park. That is the main ring for the course.”

The chamber has an interactive map that shows suggested parking, the paralympic course and other information about where to be and where not to be the day cyclists compete for a spot on the team in Tokyo.

“Their stories are incredibly inspirational, some suffered an injury in a wreck,” Aiello said. “They might have suffered a brain injury. You’ll see some who have challenges with their balance. They ride three-wheeled tricycles. You see people who come from different circumstances or survived a bad accident or survived an injury at war.”