HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The 2023 UCI Para-Cycling Road World Cup will make its return to Huntsville on Memorial Day weekend — and you can be part of it.

More than 350 athletes, supporters, and their families will come from across the globe to compete.

The races will happen in Cummings Research Park, and they’re just like the para-cycling events the Rocket City has hosted for the past two years — only much bigger. Several hundred volunteers are needed to make this happen.

Erin Koshut, the park’s executive director, told News 19 what types of duties you’ll need to be prepared for.

“Our community is needed now more than ever to come out and volunteer,” Koshut said. “We need more than 500 volunteers over the course of racing weekend.”

Sign up to volunteer at huntsvilleparaworldcup.com.