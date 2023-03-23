HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Arts Huntsville will welcome the community to the 41st annual Panoply Arts Festival at the end of April.

The event will make its way to Big Spring Park from April 28-30.

Over the last 40 decades, the Panoply Arts Festival has become a premiere arts weekend showcasing Huntsville’s innovative streak through a three-day celebration of music, art and more.

Arts Huntsville unveiled plans for this year’s festival Thursday.

The festival will feature more than thirty musical acts all on two separate stages. Genres will range from jazz, rock, R&B, indie rock, blues, pop and more.

The festival will also host over 100 artists as a part of its art marketplace. The event will also feature and STEM activities for children.

Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillion-Jauken said there is a little something for everyone during the festival.

“It’s just 3 days of great art, music and entertainment,” she said. “No matter what your interest, you are going to find something at Panoply, no matter whether you are a child of 4 years old, or you are a 20-something, or you are a retiree, there is something for you at Panolply.”

The poster for this year’s festival was also unveiled Thursday. The artist, Denise Clayton-Onwere said she was thrilled to be chosen and took her inspiration for the project from all the things that make Panoply such a fun festival.

“I addressed the music and the art, the artist has the apron also the bridge, the iconic red bridge from downtown,” Clayton-Onwere said. “So it was really about the music and the art for me.”

The Showcase stage will kick off the show with a local group called The Wanda Band.

More than 100 artists will display their work in the art marketplace. For the adults, there will be craft beer, wine, and food trucks. There will also be a community art project and science, technology, engineering, arts, and math interactives for the kids.

Tickets are already on sale for this year’s festival. You can buy them online ahead of time starting at $10 for a one-day pass. The weekend of the festival you can get tickets for $15 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free.

Panoply Hours

Friday, April 28 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Get more information on the festival at www.artshuntsville.org.