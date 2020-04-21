Panoply Arts Festival goes virtual as #iPanoply2020 live broadcast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Panoply Arts Festival is usually North Alabama’s largest annual celebration of art, music and more, but this year’s festival was canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns.

Highlights from this year’s planned programming will be featured as a virtual celebration on April 24 and 25 on Arts Huntsville’s social media channels.

“While the three-day 2020 Panoply Arts Festival was canceled last month, our local musicians, artists and arts organizations have continued to work each day to uplift North Alabama residents with virtual arts and entertainment experiences,” said Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville Executive Director. “We created #iPanoply to celebrate our local arts community and share a snapshot of the great entertainment they had planned for Panoply weekend.”

The #iPanoply2020 live broadcast starts at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The two-day virtual event will feature 15 local musical acts from Panoply 2020 and previous festivals.

Hosts Judy Allison of Purple 19 and Patrice Johnson of Arts Huntsville will highlight the juried artists, musicians, local food experiences, arts organizations, community groups, sponsors and volunteers that have made Panoply a signature arts festival for 38 years.

April 24th line-up includes: Ben Luthy, Lana White, Tyler AK, Victoria Jones, Jalen Kelly, The Beasley Brothers, Remy Neal and Josh Allison.

April 25th line-up includes: Alex D. Banks, WANDA, Winslow Davis, Luke and Jay, Alan Little, Cheryl Llewellyn, and Jordan “Chill City” Moore.

Visit Arts Huntsville’s FB page on April 24 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and April 25th from 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m. to view the #iPanoply 2020 live performances.

Each year, Arts Huntsville also commissions a local artist to create a piece of art that captures the spirit of the Panoply Arts Festival and the community. Local artist, muralist and art educator John “Jahni” Moore was selected as the 2020 festival artist, and Arts Huntsville will showcase his Panoply artwork throughout #iPanoply. Moore’s dynamic, street-art inspired festival artwork titled “Reconstruction” will be available for purchase as a t-shirt and poster through May 11, 2020 at www.artshuntsville.org.

Proceeds from all t-shirt and poster sales will support Arts Huntsville’s Individual Artist Emergency Relief Grant Fund. Arts Huntsville’s Board of Directors launched the Grant Fund in March 2020 with $25,000 from the organization’s reserve funds. Sales of Panoply 2020 t-shirts and posters will provide critical funds to continue Individual Artist Emergency Relief grants to provide professional visual and performing artists in Madison County with $250 to $500 to cover immediate expenses.

For more information visit artshuntsville.org and follow Arts Huntsville on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates on #iPanoply2020.