Owners of Huntsville Speedway buy land it sits on, plan renovations and upgrades

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It was just over a month ago that the legendary Huntsville Speedway was able to reopen after being closed due to COVID-19.

Now they have another new announcement – both the Speedway and its property are now owned by the same couple.

The race track was built in 1959 and throughout the venue’s 62-year history, the owners of the track have always paid rent to the property owner.

Robbie and Karen Edger have operated the track since 2016.

They said in a statement that owning the track is a dream come true and they are excited to be able to preserve stock car racing for the Huntsville area.

They say they plan to take it to the next level by making numerous improvements and long-overdue renovations, which will begin throughout the remainder of this year and continue in the offseason.

If you want to check out a race, Huntsville Speedway races every Saturday night, March through September. Qualifying begins at 6 p.m., and the racing starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for any kids under the age of seven.

The owners say their goal to make Huntsville “the racing showplace of the south!”