Owens Cross Roads PD shares body cam video to remind drivers of move-over law

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A close call for one officer has the Owens Cross Roads Police Department taking to social media with a message to pay attention and follow the move over law.

A Facebook post by the department says that an officer stopped to help a stranded motorist on U.S. 431 around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon. In the video, you can hear the officer say he’ll keep his patrol vehicle behind the SUV so no one rear-ends them.

About that time, the officer takes off running to the front of the stranded vehicle. He walks back to find his patrol SUV crashed into the back of the stranded vehicle.

The department posted there was only one minor injury as a result of this crash.