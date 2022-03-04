MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested on drug charges in Madison County earlier this week following a traffic stop.

Owens Cross Roads Police say they were keeping a closer eye on the area due to complaints of drug activity.

Tuesday, March 1, officers pulled over a vehicle for an equipment violation. According to authorities, the two people inside the vehicle were moving around and the driver “seemed nervous.”

Officer Graves and Reserve Officer Smith initiated the stop, with Officer Johnson arriving as backup.

Police say the driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle, as the combination of reaching around and nervous activity led officers to believe there may be more than just an equipment violation they were dealing with.

“We never know what the persons may be reaching for,” the department’s Facebook post said.

As Officer Graves began to pat down the driver, the post says he felt something suspicious. The driver claimed it was something given to him of sentimental value.

Graves says what it turned out to be was 2.5 grams of what he believed to be methamphetamine. Needles and other paraphernalia were also found.

Garrett Covington. Photo courtesy of Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy Owens Cross Roads Police.

The driver, 27-year-old Garrett Covington was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Covington was taken to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office on a $3,000 bond. He was released the following day.