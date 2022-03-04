MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department confirms one man was arrested on several drug charges during the early morning hours of Thursday.

48-year-old Daryl Wayne Howard of Owens Crossroads was taken into custody around 1 a.m. by the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Taskforce (NADTF).

Authorities say Howard was arrested after a search warrant was served as part of a long-term investigation.

Howard’s charges include three counts of drug trafficking, distribution of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana.

HPD says no further details are available as the investigation is ongoing.

Howard remains in the Madison County Jail on a $372,500 bond.