OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WHNT) — The popular and beloved (and unofficial mascot) of the Owens Cross Roads Police Department, K9 Raven, just received a very important gift.

Raven will soon be outfitted with a bullet and stab-protective vest for her to wear while she protects the streets of southern Madison County, thanks to a generous donor, authorities say.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization that supports police dogs across the country, made the charitable donation to recently.

Raven is expected to be able to wear the vest, embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Keith,” as soon as it arrives within eight to ten weeks.

The organization also donated protective vests to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office K9s earlier this year.

Since the organization began, they report having provided over 4, 538 vests to K9s in all 50 states, valued at around $6.9 million. The potentially life-saving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom fitted, and National Institute of Justice certified.

K9s that are at least 20 months old in the U.S. and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other agencies are eligible for the program, along with K9s whose vests may be expired. Across the nation, there are around 30,000 law enforcement K9s.

K9 Raven



The charity organization, based in Massachusetts, accepts donations. They say a single donation of $960 sponsors one vest; each of those has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs around 4-5 lbs and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978, or visit their website here.