HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are responding to multiple accidents on I-565 westbound near the Sparkman Drive exit, one of which involved an overturned vehicle.

Don Webster with HEMSI and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) confirmed with News 19 the single-vehicle accident where a vehicle overturned occurred at about 6:46 a.m. Tuesday morning. Webster said there was entrapment.

HPD says there were two other accidents nearby involving four other vehicles. No injuries were reported in those accidents.

Webster says HEMSI transported one person to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is being diverted to Old Madison Pike and the Sparkman Drive exit.

News 19 crews are on the scene working to get more information.