HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An overturned dump truck on the southbound Research Park exit ramp to University Drive is causing some traffic delays.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are working to facilitate allowing traffic around the wreck on the ramp.

No one was injured when the truck overturned, the HPD spokesperson said.

News 19 will provide updates on traffic flow at the ramp as we get them.