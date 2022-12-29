HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.

HPD responded to a report an 18-wheeler had overturned at Northbound Memorial Parkway at 7:54 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities have closed the road and advised drivers to avoid the area.

According to a spokesperson with HPD, the driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.

News 19 will keep you updated here as we gather more information.