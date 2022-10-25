One home is considered a “50% loss” after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One home is considered a “50% loss” after an overnight fire destroys the roof, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue officials.

The call came in just after midnight of a fire at a two-story home on Argent Circle, where fire officials say thankfully no one was inside.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Trent Bennett reported there were no injuries.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by “gas-powered equipment” in the garage, though a full investigation is still underway.

The garage roof is completely collapsed.

A total of six HFR engines were on the scene, along with HEMSI and officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

Bennett says the cause of the fire is under investigation.