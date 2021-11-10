Over 300 teachers have left Huntsville City Schools since Nov. 2020, according to Human Resource report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – At a recent Huntsville City School Board work session, one school board member said the district is losing teachers at a record number. School board member Michelle Watkins cited student conduct and discipline as the reason for some teachers leaving.

At that work session on Tuesday, November 2, Watkins said, “And for anyone who doesn’t believe what I’m saying, pull our H.R. reports since school started and look at all the teachers that have left our district.”

So News 19 did.

We requested Human Resource reports that reflect: hirings, terminations, resignations, and retirements for district employees.

On Wednesday, Huntsville City Schools released documents to News 19 showing resignation and retirement data for November 5, 2020, through November 2, 2021.

According to the report, over the 12 month period, there were 360 employees who retired or resigned, no reasons were given in the 600-page document for why they left.

The report also stated that Superintendent Christie Finley recommended 338 new employees be hired.

News 19 requested similar information from Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools.

Madison County Schools provided data comparing the numbers from 2020 to 2021 for the three employee types- administrative, certified and support.

According to Madison County Schools, between August 2020 and June 2021, 93 employees retired, 176 resigned and they hired 410 new employees. Between July 2021 and October 2021, 10 employees retired, 110 resigned, and 434 new hires.