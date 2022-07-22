MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville man is behind bars and a “substantial” amount of drugs has been taken off the streets, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

25-year-old Dequist Lamone Baker was arrested by agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force following a narcotics investigation.

Dequist Baker (Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office)

That investigation, HPD says, ended with agents finding more than 7,000 fentanyl pills, valued at over $160,000. They also found 10 pounds of marijuana, 67 MDMA pills, one handgun and $2,140 cash.

The total street value of all the drugs recovered is estimated to be around $254,378.

Baker was charged with two counts of drug trafficking, possession of methamphetamine and carrying a weapon without a permit.

He was taken to the Madison County Jail and placed on a $502,800 bond.