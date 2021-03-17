Over 20 gambling machines seized at a hair braiding salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police (HPD) shut down an illegal gambling operation on Tuesday.

The department seized more than 20 machines and over $3,000 in cash from Didi’s African Hair Braiding salon off Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue.

This business is advertised as a hair braiding salon but there is a sign on the door that says members only and curtains covering the windows and door.

News 19 watched gambling machine after gambling machine being wheeled out from the building by police.

HPD officials say someone gave them a tip Tuesday afternoon about a potential illegal gambling operation at the hair braiding salon, located in the strip mall on the northeast corner of Holmes Avenue and Jordan Lane.

During their investigation, police say when the door to the business opened, an officer saw gambling machines in plain sight. That’s when a search warrant was issued.

Huntsville officers found over 20 illegal gambling machines and cash inside the building. The city’s Parks and Recreation Department loaned HPD a trailer to help confiscate the evidence.

A Huntsville Police sergeant tells News 19 this investigation will likely include the Alabama Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s office.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests have been made in connection to this gambling bust but police say the investigation is ongoing.