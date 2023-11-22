HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — November is National Adoption Month, and adopting children can be a long and drawn-out journey.

It’s a process that involves time, energy, and lots of patience.

From difficulties giving birth, to a range of other issues, some people add to their families in non-traditional ways like adoption. That’s the case for a north Alabama couple that is one of the many families waiting to bring their future child home.

Elizabeth and Graem Cook have been married for over 7 years and they’ve been looking to adopt since last year. “It is something that takes a lot of energy, both physical energy and mental energy,” Elizabeth Cook told News 19.

From complications with pregnancy to Graem’s military assignments that required trips away from home, the couple decided adoption would be the best way to grow their family.

“One of the complicating factors that led us to look into adoption versus staying the course or trying more medical route is I’ve been deployed the past year,” Graem Cook said. “While I’m away, it’s a lot harder to do the other two routes so adoption was something that we could pursue.”

Home studies, paperwork submissions, and countless phone calls with an adoption agency have all been part of the process, but according to the Cook family, what’s most difficult has been remaining patient.

“The waiting, I think going through the home study process, getting the paperwork together, putting together our profiles was a process in itself,” Elizabeth said. Until they’re able to get a child, each year, they’re required to resubmit the necessary paperwork to be able to adopt.

Nearly two years into the process, the wait continues.

“We’re currently waiting just to be matched with a birth mother. When that timeline is, we’re not sure when that’s going to be because so many factors are out of our control,” Elizabeth Cook stated.

“Until we hear that we’re matched or there’s a child that we’re able to accept, we’re kind of just doing the same things,” her husband Graem added. “I don’t like that lack of control or that lack of as Elizabeth says action steps towards making this happen,” Graem said.

There’s a room in the Cook household awaiting their future son or daughter. For the couple, remaining patient is key, but they feel in their hearts the child that is meant for them will come to their family.

“I believe wholeheartedly that our time will come and if it takes us a while to meet the right person, the child that we get matched with is going to be the perfect child for us that’s what we have hope for,” Elizabeth Cook said.

With it being National Adoption Month, the couple knows that there are others out there experiencing similar situations, and they’re using November to raise awareness.

It’s an effort that has been assisted by an adoption page on Facebook highlighting their journey that can be found here.