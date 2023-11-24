HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Beginning on Friday night at the Orion Amphitheater, there’ll be a weekend filled with holiday festivities.

The amphitheater says that Friday through Sunday, it’ll have everything, “from local DJs and football rivalries, to pig roasts and local live music,” to help get in the holiday spirit.

Santa Claus will be available for photos throughout the weekend and the Orion Express train will be available for rides multiple hours each day. Local food trucks will also be out at the Orion all weekend.

Those events begin on Friday night at 5, just prior to a 6 p.m. screening of ‘Talladega Nights.’

The fun continues all day on Saturday, beginning at 10 a.m. with a Rocket City Roller Derby. The derby will be followed by Brewery Bowl and Curling Happy Hour.

Mrs. Claus will have storytime on Sunday afternoon, and local musicians will follow that up and finish off the weekend with live music on Sunday night.

You can see the full schedule of events below.

FRIDAY

Photos with Santa: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Orion Express Train Rides: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Screening of “Talladega Nights”: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Afterdark: Homegrown HSV: 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Rocket City Roller Derby: 10 AM – 1 p.m.

Photos with Santa: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Orion Express Train Rides: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Brewery Bowl: Time TBA

Curling Happy Hour: 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

SUNDAY

Photos with Santa: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Mrs. Claus Storytime: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The Orion Express Train Rides: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Live Local Music: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Local Food Trucks

For more information on the Holiday Homecoming festivities, click here.