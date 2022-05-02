HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Huntsville Classic will open the Orion Amphitheater with its first event, a concert by county music star Jake Owen.

“Hosting the Huntsville Classic as The Orion Amphitheater’s inaugural event is meaningful in a multitude of ways,” said Ryan Murphy, The Orion Amphitheater General Manager. “Huntsville Hospital Foundation has done immeasurable work in our community. We’re thrilled that the Foundation and their guests will be among the first to experience The Orion.”

Jake Owen will perform acoustically at the event, playing some of his biggest hits Saturday including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”, “Beachin'”, “Alone with You”, and “The One That Got Away”.

“By supporting the 2022 Huntsville Classic, you can celebrate the work of our health care heroes over these last few years, while contributing to the future of our children’s health care in this dynamic community. Proceeds from this inaugural show in the Orion Amphitheater stay local,” said Huntsville Hospital Foundation President Sarah Savage-Jones.

Since 1989, the Huntsville Classic has raised more than $7.4 million. The money raised at the 2022 event will go towards Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children funding specialized pediatric services and the Canines for Coping facility dog program.

The show is scheduled to start Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with the doors to the amphitheater opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for the event and can be purchased on the 33rd annual Huntsville Classic website here.