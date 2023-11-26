HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — As the holiday season gets underway here in the Tennessee Valley, there’s going to be several holiday events you and your family can enjoy.

In Huntsville, the Orion Amphitheater 2nd Annual Winter Park is set to begin this week.

This month-long event will run through December, and it’s free to the public. Winter Park at the Orion will feature ice skating, meet and greets with Santa Claus, live music performances, and much more.

“There will be a skating rink inside, there will be curling out here, Santa Clause, Mrs. Clause, it’s kind of our way of keeping things going for the community even when it not concert season,” Assistant General Manager Alex Craig said.

The event is part of the venue’s effort to bring holiday cheer to The Rocket City.

Craig says it’s important for the Orion Amphitheater to stay active even when the concert season has come to a halt.

“Our philosophy operating the Orion is we got to do more than concerts,” Craig told News 19.

“We got to do community things, and cultural things and give back to the community and part of that is figuring out ways to keep people engaged in the off-season,” he said.

The event will also include opportunities for the public and the Orion to give back to the North Alabama community this holiday season.

“We’re going to do several charity days there’s a coat drive, there’s all kinds of different charity aspects to Winter Park,” Craig said.

A list of Winter Park events along with the times they will take place can be found here.