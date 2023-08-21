HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After many recent sightings in North Alabama, the Orion Amphitheater has announced that Lana Del Rey will be making an on-stage appearance in September.

The singer-songwriter, known for hits like “Summertime Sadness” and “Video Games,” was seen throughout the Tennessee Valley in July as she made stops in Florence and Sheffield, as well as Birmingham.

She took the internet by storm in July when she picked up a shift at the Florence Waffle House. Del Rey was spotted in local boutiques, taking pictures with fans, and even signing one’s arm.

At the end of the month, it was revealed that she had recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Sheffield.

“We are so honored to have spent the weekend recording the iconic and talented Lana Del Rey,” the studio said in a Facebook post. “Thank you Lana for recording and hanging out with the Muscle Shoals Sound crew. History continues to be made in 2023 for the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio!”

Another notable track by the Manhattan-born singer is “Paris, Texas,” in which she mentions the Shoals.

Then I went to see some friends of mine

Down in Florence, Alabama “Paris, Texas” Lana Del Rey

Del Rey will be performing at the Orion Amphitheater on September 21. Tickets go on sale Friday, August, 25, starting at 10 a.m. CST.