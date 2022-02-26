HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Several local and national organizations welcomed the north Huntsville community to a Black History-themed block party on Saturday.

The Black Employment Network in association with Amazon hosted a free luncheon with music, art, and a voter registration booth. Organizers Tron Hunter and Paul Adamson say they chose the location off North Memorial Parkway to help boost local Black-owned businesses, including the North Huntsville Business Association, with plans for more projects later this year.

“This partnership is just a start of what’s to come this summer,” Hunter said. “We are doing beautification in north Huntsville with [City Councilman Devyn Keith], and this is just a celebration to start Black History as we come to a conclusion of Black History Month.”

“Being able to help bring great ideas to fruition and do great work in the community and partner with the community is something that everybody should aspire to do,” Hunter concluded.

The block party lasted several hours, raising needed money for the H.C. Blake Museum which is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. six days a week.