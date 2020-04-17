Organizations hold food drive for public housing residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The community is making sure families living in public housing are getting fed. Some of them may have lost their jobs or lack transportation to go and buy groceries.

“A lot of people might not be thinking about low income or maybe middle- to lower-income people,” said Special Programs Coordinator Sarah Bensinger. She works for the Food Bank of North Alabama.

That’s why the Food Bank, the Huntsville Housing Authority and the city’s Community Development Department are working together to provide boxes of food at no cost. They held a food drive Thursday at Butler Terrace Apartments.

“It’s nice that people come out and are very thankful,” said Bensinger. “We’re happy that we can be here to assist them and just give them the things we feel like they need, and it’s just nice to see a community come together.”

There will be another food drive next Thursday, April 23 at the Northwoods public housing community. Deliveries will start at 11 a-m and last until 2 p.m. or until the food runs out.

“We just want to make sure that’s one thing they don’t have to worry about,” said Bensinger.

The workers will need your name, number of people living in your home, and address.

Organizers said that information is strictly for documentation purposes.